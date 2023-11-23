Belgian ambassador meets CM Adityanath, eyes partnership with UP in various sectors

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) A Belgian delegation led by Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday and expressed desire in partnering with the Uttar Pradesh government on various projects.

During the meeting at Adityanath's official residence here, both sides held discussions on further strengthening of relations between both nations, said an official release.

The ambassador congratulated the chief minister for the "unprecedented development" in the state under his leadership, the release said.

The four-member team accompanying the Belgian ambassador expressed keen interest in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government in various sectors, including waste management, solar projects and semi-conductor manufacturing.

Welcoming the delegation, the chief minister said the relations between India and Belgium have become stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

Adityanath said the relations between the two countries have traditionally focused on trade and investment.

He added that the industrial atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh has changed due to his government's industry-friendly policies.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to provide all necessary incentives and facilities to the entrepreneurs, the release added. PTI SAB AS RPA