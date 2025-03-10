Belgian man held in Mizoram, empty cartridges recovered from his possession

Aizawl, Mar 10 (PTI) A Belgium national was arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl after two empty cartridges were allegedly recovered from his possession, a police officer said.

The accused, identified as Simon Clement, works as a freelance photojournalist and was apprehended during a routine check at Lengpui Airport near Aizawl on Wednesday, he said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the officer said.

The Belgian man was on Sunday sent to a jail on judicial remand at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl, he said.

Another officer said that Clement had crossed over to Myanmar violating visa norms, and was arrested after he returned to India.

Mizoram Journalist Association (MJA) president C Lalrambuatsaiha said representatives of the organisation will meet Clement on Monday to extend solidarity. PTI CORR BDC RBT