Belgian paraglider killed after mid-air collision in Himachal Pradesh's Bir-Billing

Shimla, Oct 30 (PTI) A Belgian paraglider was killed after colliding with another paraglider mid-air in Himachal Pradesh's Bir-Billing as his parachute failed to open after the crash, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday, four days ahead of the week-long paragliding World Cup 2024 commencing in Bir-Billing in Kangra district on November 2.

The two paragliders collided mid-air, leading to the death of Feyarets, a Belgian, while the other paraglider from Poland sustained injuries. Feyarets was a free-flying paraglider in his mid-60s, the officials said.

Ten paragliders were flying simultaneously and two of them crashed with each other mid-air. Feyarets died as his reserved parachute did not open after the crash, Vinay Dhiman, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kangra, told PTI.

Chances of accidents increase when free-fliers venture into high-risk zones or inner valleys with little knowledge of the topography and local wind conditions, Dhiman said, adding, "We are in the process of documenting the thermals in the Bir-Billing area with the help of experts to reduce the probability of accidents while flying." This is not the first time that tragedy has struck the famed slopes of Bir-Billing, considered to be a paragliders' paradise.

In October last year, Polish paraglider Andrez died during a solo flight.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said police have directed authorities to register paragliders, adhere to the designated routes and ensure that they do not fly over military areas.

"A proposal to install special towers in high mountains to pin-point the crash sites in case of accidents is in the pipeline," said Avinash Negi, director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali.

The World Cup from November 2 to November 9 will see 130 paragliders from 50 countries participate. PTI BPL RC