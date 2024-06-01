Believe in people's poll, not exit polls: TMC

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) Rejecting the exit poll predictions about the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it believed in people's mandate.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will get more seats than the TMC in the state.

"Most of the exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections. But we all know what the actual results were -- TMC won a two-thirds majority. We believe in people's polls, not opinion polls or exit polls. The TMC will win more than 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state," party leader Santanu Sen claimed.

TMC MP Sougata Roy, who is seeking re-election from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat for a fourth consecutive term, also rejected the exit poll predictions.

The CPI(M) too declined to attach much importance to the exit polls.

"On most occasions, the exit polls or opinion polls don't match. So, we think that we should wait for the actual results to be declared on June 4," CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, however, claimed that his party would get a clear mandate in the state.

"The BJP will have a resounding victory. The people will give a befitting reply to the misrule of the TMC," he claimed. PTI PNT SOM