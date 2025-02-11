BEML and STX Engine forge partnership for advanced defence & marine engine solutions

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) BEML Limited, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking on Tuesday said, it signed a strategic partnership with STX Engine, a renowned South Korean company, to co-develop, manufacture, and market Battle Tank engines, marine engines, spares, and engine aggregates.

The agreement also includes servicing and maintenance of engine components to cater to Indian defence needs while exploring export opportunities to friendly nations, it said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Limited, and Sangsu Lee, President & CEO, STX Engine, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations at Aero India 2025.

"By integrating our engineering excellence with STX Engine's advanced technology, we aim to drive innovation, reduce import dependency, and build a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem. This strategic partnership marks a significant leap towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies, paving the way for a resilient and future-ready infrastructure," Roy said.

BEML has a rich legacy of innovation and technological leadership across defence mobility solutions, missile systems, metro and rail components, mining equipment, and modernisation programs. With this partnership, BEML aims to expand its footprint into defence and marine engine technologies, leveraging STX Engine's expertise to develop advanced propulsion solutions for India's evolving defence programs, the company said in a release.

As part of this partnership, BEML will optimise production processes tailored to specialised engine manufacturing, while accelerating localisation and indigenisation initiatives, it said. PTI KSU ADB