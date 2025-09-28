BEML bags five awards at Global Communication Conclave

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Defence PSU BEML Ltd on Sunday said it has bagged five awards for its outstanding communication strategies at the 19th Global Communication Conclave 2025, held in Goa.

In a statement, BEML said the five categories under which it won the awards are business communication leadership, content marketing, corporate partnership, table calendar and corporate brochure.

"These honours celebrate BEML’s impactful content-led initiatives, including its new brand identity, change communication, thought leadership, digital-first approach, strong media relations, and innovative communication strategies," the statement read. PTI GMS ROH