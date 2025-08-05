BEML bags Rs 282-cr order from Indian Army for high mobility vehicles

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) BEML, a city-based Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, secured an order worth Rs 282 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of High Mobility Vehicles with four-door cabins for tactical logistics.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, BEML said the order would provide a significant boost to indigenous defence manufacturing.

“These specialised HMVs will play a crucial role in transporting strategic assets, including battle tanks and engineering equipment, which are vital for the operational readiness and mobility of the Armed Forces,” the company said.

Equipped with custom-built cabins and an all-terrain powerline, the vehicles are designed to operate in some of the most challenging and rugged environments, ensuring uninterrupted mission capability under demanding conditions.

The BEML HMV PT 8x8 is a heavy-duty, high-performance vehicle tailored for special terrain applications and is capable of hauling trailers weighing up to 1 lakh kg, the statement added. PTI JR SSK