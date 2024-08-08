BEML delivers light alloy structures for ISRO’s Mk-3 programme

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) Public sector unit BEML Ltd on Thursday delivered light alloy structures for the Launch Vehicle Mk-3 (LVM3) programme to ISRO.

BEML's Director (Defence), Ajit Kumar Srivastav, handed over the light alloy structures to Unnikrishnan Nair S, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, at BEML’s Aerospace hangar in Bengaluru.

This event marks a pivotal moment in BEML’s ongoing partnership with India’s space initiatives, BEML said in a statement.

"BEML’s Aerospace division has consistently demonstrated its expertise in manufacturing and delivering high-quality light alloy structures for ISRO’s various space programmes. This division has been instrumental in fabricating critical components, including the Retro Motor Casings for the PSLV programme in 2018 and the Strap-on Base Shroud structure for the Launch Vehicle Mk-3 in 2023," BEML said.

It said that the BEML has established a state-of-the-art Aerospace hangar at its Bengaluru Complex, which is equipped with advanced jigs, fixtures, and metrology instruments necessary for the fabrication of light alloy structures.