BEML, DIAT join forces to boost defence, aerospace innovation

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) BEML Limited, a leading public sector company under the Ministry of Defence, and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), a premier deemed university under the same ministry, on Friday entered into a strategic partnership to promote innovation and academic excellence in the defence and aerospace sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged in the presence of BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy and DIAT Vice-Chancellor B H V S Narayana Murthy, and formally signed by BEML Executive Director M G G Raju and DIAT Dean Sangeeta Kale, along with senior leadership from both institutions.

BEML, in a statement, said the collaboration will drive advanced research in frontier technologies, support academic programmes leading to postgraduate and doctoral degrees, and facilitate the development of case studies, white papers, and research articles.

The partnership will also include capsule programmes, industry immersions, internships for DIAT scholars at BEML, and BEML-sponsored doctoral enrolments, it added.

On the occasion, Roy said, “This collaboration represents a significant step in strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence and aerospace. By combining BEML’s industrial expertise with DIAT’s academic and research capabilities, we aim to create future-ready technologies and cultivate a knowledge ecosystem that fuels innovation for national security and global competitiveness.” PTI GMS SSK