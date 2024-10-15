BEML gets high-speed rail design and manufacturing order from ICF

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) BEML Ltd has been awarded a contract valued at Rs 866.87 crore by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the design, manufacturing, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising eight cars.

This project marks a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 kmph, the Public Sector Unit said in a statement.

The trainsets will be built at BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, the statement read.

It added that the the high speed train set features a fully air-conditioned, chair car configuration, the trains will offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems. PTI GMS ROH