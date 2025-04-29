BEML launches India’s largest indigenously developed electric rope shovel

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered BEML Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking, on Tuesday announced the launch of the country’s largest indigenously designed and developed electric rope shovel—BRS21.

Describing it as a technological marvel, BEML said the BRS21 rope shovel is entirely designed, engineered, and manufactured in India.

According to BEML, the high-capacity electric rope shovel is purpose-built for large-scale overburden removal in opencast mining operations.

"This electric giant marks a historic shift in large-scale surface mining by offering an eco-friendly, zero-emission solution for overburden removal in opencast mines. Weighing an impressive 720 tons and equipped with a 21-cubic-meter bottom dump bucket, the BRS21 stands as one of the most capable and advanced machines in its class," BEML said in a statement.

The monumental mining equipment was formally handed over by Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML, to B Sairam, Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), at Nigahi Mines, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

"This moment marks a proud milestone for the nation as we advance the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The successful development of this colossal mining equipment by BEML in just 24 months speaks volumes about our engineering strength and collective resolve," said Roy.

"It’s not just a triumph for BEML but a defining moment for India’s coal sector, ushering in a new era of sustainable and self-reliant mining solutions," he added. PTI AMP SSK ROH