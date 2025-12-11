BEML rolls out prototype of driverless metro trainset for Bengaluru corridors

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) BEML on Thursday rolled out the prototype of its driverless metro trainsets, developed for the upcoming BMRCL corridors.

The 5RS-DM project will be part of Namma Metro’s Phases 2, 2A, and 2B, including the much-anticipated Airport Line.

The prototype for the Pink Line was formally unveiled by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar in the presence of BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy and senior officials.

The dignitaries also witnessed a test run of the train at the BEML Rail Complex.

Under the contract, BEML will supply 318 standard-gauge metro cars, designed, engineered, and manufactured at its Bengaluru facility for the Blue Line (Airport Line) and the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara in the south to Nagawara in the north), the company said.

The trainsets will undergo a detailed programme of testing and commissioning as per BMRCL’s implementation schedule, followed by comprehensive maintenance support for up to 15 years, the PSU added.

“This rollout marks a significant step toward executing the Rs 3,177-crore contract awarded to BEML through a highly competitive bidding process. The prototype reflects BEML’s growing contribution to India’s metro ecosystem, especially in the domain of driverless (GoA4) urban transit systems,” the company said.

In August 2023, BEML secured an order for 53 driverless trainsets, which later increased to 66 trainsets comprising 396 cars.

All design and engineering work for the trainsets has been carried out by BEML’s in-house teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Roy said, “The unveiling of this driverless metro prototype marks yet another milestone in BEML’s journey toward delivering next-generation mobility solutions for India’s growing cities.” BMRCL MD Ravishankar said the rollout of the prototype reflected BEML’s commitment to supplying state-of-the-art trainsets that would enhance the commuting experience, adding that it was a milestone toward meeting the aspirations of commuters on the upcoming R6 Line and the ORR–Airport Line.

BEML said the new driverless trainsets feature energy-efficient systems, upgraded passenger information displays, extra-wide gangways for seamless movement between coaches, USB charging ports, ergonomic seating, and improved accessibility.

The trainsets also comply with advanced fire safety and crashworthiness norms and meet international safety standards. They are compatible with Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) for fully driverless operations. PTI GMS SSK