BEML signs MoU with deep-tech startup at II-M to build indigenous Hyperloop system in India

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) The BEML on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Madras, to co-develop India's first indigenously designed Hyperloop transportation system.

Hyperloop is a high-speed transportation system where passenger or cargo pods travel through sealed tubes in a near-vacuum environment, allowing them to glide at exceptional speeds using Magnetic Levitation and Linear Induction Motor propulsion systems, according to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

As per the MoU, BEML will serve as the principal manufacturing partner for TuTr Hyperloop.

The collaboration will focus on developing a prototype Hyperloop pod designed to carry both passengers and cargo at ultra-high speeds, leveraging advanced propulsion technologies such as Linear Induction Motors (LIM) and Maglev systems. The goal is to create a radically faster, greener, and more efficient mode of transport, stated a press release issued by BEML.

"This partnership is a leap forward for India's aspirations in high-speed, clean transportation," said Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML.

"It exemplifies our commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat by turning futuristic mobility into a reality powered by Indian engineering, innovation, and manufacturing," he added.

The MoU was formally signed by Lingaraj V Viraktamath, Head Corporate Technology Planning & Alliance Management and Aravind S Bharadwaj, Director & CEO of TuTr Hyperloop, in the presence of Roy, BEML, and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras. Rajeev Kumar Gupta, Director, Rail & Metro, BEML Ltd was also present.

"At TuTr, we're translating deep scientific research into practical technologies that can transform the way people and goods move," said Prof Kamakoti. PTI JR KH