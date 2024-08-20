BEML signs MoU with Indian Navy

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Bengaluru headquartered BEML, India's leading defence and heavy engineering PSU, on Tuesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy.

The agreement was signed at the Naval Headquarters in Delhi, with Ajit Kumar Srivastav, Director of Defence at BEML, and Rear Admiral K Srinivas, ACOM (D&R) of the Indian Navy.

"This landmark agreement is a pivotal step in enhancing bilateral cooperation for the indigenous design, development, manufacture, testing, and product support of critical marine equipment and systems," the BEML said in a statement.

It also said the partnership aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence production and minimise reliance on foreign imports.

The collaboration will enhance indigenous marine engineering capabilities, ensuring that both current and future naval projects are equipped with state-of-the-art, domestically produced technology, BEML said.

This alliance is focused on meeting immediate operational requirements while also fortifying long-term defence infrastructure, it added. PTI GMS SS