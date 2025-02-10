BEML unveils new brand identity 'Infinix' at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) BEML Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), unveiled its new brand identity, 'Infinix,' at the Aero India show on Monday.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi unveiled the new logo alongside Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, Functional Directors of BEML, and senior officers from the Defence Forces in a grand display featuring motion graphics that traced BEML's 60-year evolution.

According to the company, BEML's Infinix logo represents more than just rebranding.

"The freed Phoenix, breaking out of its circular boundary, symbolises limitless aspirations and an unyielding commitment to innovation, agility, and excellence. Its outstretched wings embody BEML's relentless pursuit of breakthrough solutions across air, land, and sea," the statement said.

"The name 'Infinix'—a fusion of 'Infinity' and 'Phoenix'—draws inspiration from aerodynamic precision. It reflects BEML's expertise in cutting-edge engineering, mobility solutions, and future-ready technologies," it added.

"Its fluid, dynamic form represents power, speed, and a forward-thinking vision. This vision drives BEML to redefine industries," the statement further said.

Congratulating BEML, Admiral Tripathi said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and entire team of BEML on this historic occasion. The unveiling of 'Infinix' reflects your bold vision to emerge as one of India's most valuable companies, both nationally and globally." He added, "As BEML ventures into futuristic sectors, driving national progress and technological excellence, I have no doubt that even greater milestones lie ahead." Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, stated, "The new logo symbolises our evolution from a legacy-driven enterprise to a global force in engineering, leading the way in key sectors. This transformation mirrors our aspirations to expand into new markets, explore emerging technologies, and embrace the challenges of tomorrow with unmatched vigour and determination." At Aero India 2025, BEML Ltd will showcase its latest advancements in Aerospace, Defence and Strategic Engineering.

The spotlight will be on its cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including Vihangam-35, a high-performance reconnaissance and surveillance UAV developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, and Abhinandan HNX50, a next-generation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), the company added.

Aero India will be held from February 10 to 14, 2025. PTI AMP SSK KH