'Bench' symbol for Congress-backed mayoral candidate, 'biscuit' for BJP-backed rival in Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) Congress-backed candidate Rama Khalkho on Saturday received 'bench' symbol to contest the mayoral post in the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), while her BJP-backed rival Roshni Khalkho has been allotted the 'biscuit' symbol and is expected to give her a tough contest for the post.
A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for the civic polls, including 11 contesting for mayoral post in Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) and 364 for the councillor posts in 53 wards in Ranchi, an official said.
The candidates received their symbols at district collectorate and they are geared for the campaigning from Sunday.
As many as 19 candidates had filed nominations for the mayor's post in Ranchi. However, eight of them withdrew their names on Friday, the official added.
Other mayoral candidates who received symbols include Kiran Kumari (air-conditioner), Devi Dayal (stick), Praveen Kachhap (bangle), Vinod Kumar Baraik (battery torch), Sujata Kachhap (box), Sujit Vijay Anand Kujur (brick), Sumankant Tigga (bucket), Surendra Linda (camera) and Sonu Khalkho (carpet).
Elections to 48 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state are scheduled to be held on February 23, and votes will be counted on February 27.
Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Jharkhand are not contested with election symbols of political parties, though candidates are backed by the parties.
Rama Khalkho, a former mayor of Ranchi, said, "I have received 'bench' as election symbol, which not only represents my candidacy but also my vision and the spirit of my struggle. The symbol bench represents education, justice, equality and community unity. If elected as the mayor, I will expand quality educational facilities so that our children can move toward a brighter future." PTI SAN SAN ACD