Beneficiaries of govt's welfare schemes are my star campaigners: Andhra Pradesh CM

Uravakonda (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said a person like N Chandrababu Naidu, who allegedly did no good to the state has several star campaigners, but counted all the beneficiaries of his welfare schemes as his star campaigners.

The Chief Minister noted that several people like the Janasena's Pawan Kalyan, BJP's D Purandeswari and a string of media moguls were allegedly acting as the star campaigners for Naidu.

"Chandrababu Naidu only has the legacy of doing bad and a history of cheating. Despite doing no good and not implementing any schemes but only deceptions, Chandrababu has star campaigners," Reddy alleged at a public meeting at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on the sidelines of an event to disburse financial aid through direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme 'YSR Aasara.' Reddy observed that all the campaigners of Naidu, which also includes analysts and intellectuals among others were mostly residents of Telangana with all their affairs concentrated in the neighbouring state.

According to the CM, people like Naidu who allegedly cheated the people of the southern state have so many star campaigners but he didn't have any.

Further, he noted that a new group of Naidu's admirers have also entered the party, the Congress, which split Andhra Pradesh into two to emerge as star campaigners.

However, the CM highlighted that he neither had such campaigners nor did he need them as he considered all the households and people who benefited from his welfare schemes as his campaigners.

He cautioned the people of the state to be careful in the coming days as politicians will come up with fake promises.

Reddy urged the people of the state who benefited due to his government to stand up for him as soldiers, especially at a time when the elections are fast approaching.

Dubbing the forthcoming polls as a Kurukshetra battle, he appealed to the people to be cautious while casting their vote as they will not be merely voting to make him the chief minister but for a person who will bring poor families out of poverty.

Besides his political broadside on his opponents, Reddy also kicked off a two-week long programme to disburse Rs 6,395 crore financial assistance to 79 lakh women belonging to eight lakh self-help groups (SHGs). PTI STH SS