Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Financial aid under special assistance schemes of the Maharashtra government will be deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries on the 5th of every month, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

These include the Shravanbal Seva State Pension Scheme, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Grant Scheme, and those for the differently-abled, among others.

"The state government has initiated various schemes for the general public, the marginalized, and the economically weaker sections. It is necessary that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of these schemes on time. Instructions will be given to deposit the funds of all special assistance schemes into accounts of beneficiaries on the 5th of every month," he said.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, was replying in the Assembly to a question raised by MLA Bacchu Kadu about the delay in providing financial assistance to weaker sections.

"A discussion will be held with the finance department's secretaries to understand the factual situation. The state government has made substantial provisions of funds for all special assistance schemes, including the Shravanbal Seva State Pension Scheme, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Grant Scheme, and schemes for the differently-abled," he said. PTI MR BNM