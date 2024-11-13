Beneficiaries 'receive' JMM govt scheme funds night before voting, BJP lodges complaint

Ranchi, Nov 13 (PTI)Jharkhand BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Hemant Soren-led government for allegedly transferring money into the accounts of women beneficiaries under Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) a night before polling.

The party also lodged a complaint against Ajay Nath Shahdeo, the Congress candidate from the Hatia seat and Mahua Maji, the JMM candidate from the Ranchi seat, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

The delegates, including Pushpak Tiwary, said they demanded a probe and action from the commission against the government for “transferring” the amount under Maiya Samman Yojana on the night of November 12.

"We informed the commission that the amount is transferred on the sixth or seventh of every month to the accounts of the beneficiaries. But the same was transferred a night before the polling. We have demanded a probe in this regard. We have also submitted evidence in this regard," the delegates told reporters.

They also alleged that the Congress candidate from the Hatia constituency was distributing voter slips along with his photo on those, while Mahua Maji, the JMM candidate from the Ranchi constituency was roaming in the Chutia area wearing a party badge.

"We lodged complaints against them and demanded action for violating the model code of conduct," they said.