Benefits of development should reach disadvantaged and marginalised: Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the benefits of development should reach all sections of society, especially the disadvantaged and marginalised.

Addressing a group of state civil services officers who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu also urged them to uphold the principles of sustainability and inclusiveness in their functioning.

The President advised the officers to adopt a national and inclusive approach in administrative functioning and implementation of government policies and programmes.

She said the essence of governance lies in responsiveness and sensitivity towards the needs of the people.

"At the same time, the benefits of development should reach all sections of society, especially the disadvantaged and marginalised," she said.

The officers are attending the 126th induction training programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

The President congratulated the officers on their promotion and induction into the Indian Administrative Service and said that they should inspire and lead by example in their new role, motivating those around them to strive for excellence in public service.

A citizen-centric administration prioritises the welfare of people, focusing on the poor and deprived, she said.

Murmu advised them to ensure that policies and programmes are implemented in a way that addresses people's concerns effectively.

She said that the decisions that they take and the policies they implement should contribute to the development of the country and the people.

The President said when the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation are tackled, it is essential to promote eco-friendly initiatives. PTI ACB DIV DIV