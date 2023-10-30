Benefits of schemes for SCs, STs were not reaching them before 2017: CM Adityanath

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took an apparent dig at his political rivals saying that before 2017, the benefits of schemes for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes were not reaching them in the state.

Addressing an event in Soraon, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 424 development projects worth Rs 3,357 crore, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, the benefits of schemes related to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes were not reaching them in the state. However, after the formation of the double-engine government, the benefits of all the schemes of the government are fully reaching all caste groups." Prior to addressing the event, Adityanath handed over cheques, keys of houses and certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes, the UP government said in a statement.

The chief minister emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is actively engaged in the comprehensive development of places associated with Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar as 'Panchteerth'.

Simultaneously, the state government is displaying reverence for Maharishi Valmiki by restoring his hut in Lalapur (in Prayagraj), he said, adding, "Prayagraj has a historical significance as the place where Maharishi Valmiki composed the Ramayana, alongside Rishi Bhardwaj." The chief minister assured that a ropeway would be constructed to connect to Maharishi Valmiki's hut located in Lalapur. The ropeway will facilitate movement of tourists and devotees visiting the Mahakumbh to Maharishi Valmiki's hut.

He distributed cheques worth Rs 85 crore to 4,000 women self-help groups, benefiting over 62,000 women from the rural areas associated with these groups.

Additionally, he participated in the Annaprashan ritual of Shruti, a six-month-old daughter of a labourer from Rampur Malhua village in Soraon, and distributed cheques to beneficiaries as part of the National Livelihood Mission Scheme, the statement said. PTI NAV MNK MNK