Benefits of schemes not reaching farmers: Jharkhand's Agri Minister

Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Wednesday said the benefits of various schemes of her department were not reaching the farmers due to improper implementation at the ground level.

Village Level Workers (VLWs), hired by the Agriculture Department for implementation of its schemes, were taking up works of other departments, she said.

"We are facing challenges in implementing various schemes of the department at the ground level. The benefits of the schemes are not reaching the legitimate beneficiaries as VLWs are taking up other work, such as those related to the housing scheme and MGNREGA," Tirkey said after chairing a monthly review meeting of the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department.

She said the department has already issued letters to VLWs asking them to take up only agriculture-related works.

"We have decided to hold a seminar for VLWs where they will be informed about various schemes of the department so that they can reach the real beneficiaries. We will give them a monthly target and fix their accountability," she added.

Citing an example, she said the Birsa Gram Pathshala scheme was formulated for farmers' training and market linkage but exists only on paper.

"I want to implement the existing schemes properly on the ground. If schemes are properly implemented, the problem of migration will come to an end in the state. Our objective is to make Jharkhand self-reliant in agriculture and animal husbandry sector," she said.

The minister said a divisional-level agriculture fair will be held in Ranchi district's Chanho block on January 18, and VLWs and farmers will be invited to it. PTI SAN SAN SOM