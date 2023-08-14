Benefits to workers: SC closes contempt case against Andaman LG & CS, asks them to comply with HC order

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday closed the contempt proceedings initiated by the Calcutta High Court against Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lt Governor D K Joshi and Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra for not complying with an order on releasing monetary and other benefits to workers.

Advertisment

The high court had earlier suspended Chandra and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the LG (which he had to bear from his own fund) for not complying with an order on releasing benefits to workers.

The top court, which had stayed the high court order on August 4, closed the contempt proceedings on Monday and asked the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration to comply with the directions of the Calcutta High Court on payment of arrears and framing of a regularisation scheme for workers by November 30.

It was alleged that the union territory administration had asked the workers to agree to the condition that they will not seek regularisation and only then their wage arrears will be paid. This had irked the high court.

Advertisment

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told that the undertaking to forego the claim of regularisation as a pre-condition for the release of outstanding payments was in flagrant violation of the high court order.

“The high court was of the view that the affidavit of compliance before it sought to reopen the issues which were confirmed and decided by the division bench of the high court. The Lt Governor and the Chief secretary were found guilty of contumacious conduct,” the apex court noted.

The bench took note of the additional affidavit of the chief secretary and said, “With regard to the regularisation scheme, it has been stated that the enhanced wages shall be paid (to workers) from September 1, 2017 and it (UT administration) has requisitioned funds for the same (from the union Ministry of Home Affairs).” The regularisation scheme shall be framed as per the statement made by the administration before the Calcutta High Court, it said.

Advertisment

“Now there is no merit in continuing with the contempt proceedings. Let compliance be completed by November 30. The contempt proceeding shall stand closed,” the bench said.

While staying the high court order, the top court had earlier taken note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the chief secretary and the LG, that an extreme order was passed by the high court.

He had said the high court had asked the second senior most officer to take charge of the chief secretary's post.

Advertisment

The top law officer had said that while the chief secretary was asked to appear personally before the circuit bench of the high court, the LG was to appear virtually in the contempt proceedings.

The bench had said the officer must have irked the high court to get such an order.

The high court had passed the order on December 19 last year and awarded higher pay and dearness allowance to nearly 4,000 Daily Rated Mazdoors (DRMs) employed by the island administration.

The order had come on a plea of the Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh.

Welcoming the decision of the high court, advocate Gopala Binnu Kumar, who appeared on behalf of the Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh, had said, "There are nearly 4,000 DRMs who didn’t get benefits in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and as per a Supreme Court order in 1986, the DRMs discharging their duties on a par with regular employees are entitled to the financial benefit of 1/30th pay plus dearness allowances.

"However, on September 22, 2017, the local administration here issued a memorandum stating that one-time wages will be given to DRMs and they have selectively chosen the beneficiaries. The matter was challenged by us in the court after the administration again issued a memorandum stating that left-out DRMs will get their wages from May 9, 2023, onwards and not from 2017 as instructed by the court." The high court had said in its order, “In view of the above and in view of the conduct of the contemnors indicated hereinabove, this court is left with no option than to direct that Keshav Chandra, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration be suspended forthwith. The next senior most officer in the administration shall take over and discharge the functions of the Chief Secretary.” In view of the blatant contumacious conduct of Admiral DK Joshi, this court directs him to deposit with the registrar of the Port Blair Bench of the High Court at Calcutta, a sum of Rs 5,00,000 from his own funds, within a period of seven days from date, it said.

"On the adjourned date, Admiral DK Joshi, Lieutenant Governor shall appear in virtual mode and the chief secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, shall be personally present in this court and shall show cause as to why they should not be committed to prison for having committed contempt of court as already found against them," it had ordered.

The matter has been listed for resumed hearing on August 17 in the high court. PTI SJK ABA SJK SK SK