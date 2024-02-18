Bengal: 102 kg of ganja seized, five arrested

Howrah (WB), Feb 18 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested and 102 kg of ganja has been seized from their possession in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted an onion-laden truck coming from Odisha at Sankrail Industrial Park in Dhulagarh and seized the contraband worth around Rs 50 lakh from the vehicle on Saturday, a police officer said.

Five occupants of the vehicle were arrested, he said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI COR ACD