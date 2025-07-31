Bengal: 2 Bangladeshis held for residing in India with 'fake' documents

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman from Kolkata, and another person from South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, were arrested for residing in India allegedly using fake documents, an official said on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested from the city's Golf Green area by officers of the Park Street Police Station in connection with a forgery case, he said.

The other person was arrested from Canning in South 24 Parganas district for living in India for nearly 15-16 years allegedly using fake identity, the official said.

"We have seized several Bangladeshi passports issued in her name... and several Indian identification documents, including Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and ration cards," he said.

"The person from South 24 Parganas district is originally from Satkhira district in Bangladesh. We are trying to find out how he managed to enter India, obtain fake documents, and get enrolled in the country’s electoral roll," the official added. PTI SCH RBT