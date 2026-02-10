Bengal: 2 die as steel pipe falls from highrise in Howrah

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Two persons died after a steel pipe fell on them from a multi-storied building at Mangala Haat in West Bengal’s Howrah city on Tuesday, police said.

They were passing by the Howrah Trade Centre Building when the pipe fell on them from the 12th floor of the building around noon, a police officer said.

One of them died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries in hospital, he said.

"We have lodged a case, and will take action against those responsible for the mishap,” the officer said.

Some construction work was underway on the 12th floor of the building, he added.

The identity of the deceased was not yet known. PTI SUS RBT