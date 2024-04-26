Bengal: 3 LS seats record over 31 pc voting till 11 am

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Over 31 per cent of 51.17 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, an Election Commission official said on Friday.

Polling began at 7 am in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj Lok Sabha constituencies and would continue till 6 pm.

Darjeeling recorded the highest voter turnout of 32.75 per cent, while Raiganj and Balurghat registered 32.51 per cent and 28.11 per cent polling, respectively, he said.

The commission has so far received 290 complaints, mostly related to EVM malfunctioning, the official said.

A total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray for the three seats in the second phase. PTI SCH RBT