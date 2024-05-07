West Bengal: 32.82% turnout recorded in four LS seats till 11 am

Kolkata: A total of 32.82 per cent of 73.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 11 am on Tuesday, a poll official said.

Altogether 73,37,651 voters, including 36,12,395 women and 154 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Electors were seen lining up outside 7,360 polling stations in the four parliamentary constituencies of Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Murshidabad and Jangipur, where voting was underway in the third phase of polls, he said.

Jangipur recorded the highest turnout of 33.81 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (33.09), Murshidabad (32.72) and Maldaha Uttar (31.73), he said.

Bhagawangola assembly seat in Murshidabad district, where by-election is underway, recorded 29.39 per cent turnout till 11 am, the official said.

So far, 298 complaints have been lodged with the CEO of West Bengal, he added.

"We have disposed of 42 of those complaints. We are looking to address the remaining complaints. Our officials are keeping a close watch on the proceedings," he said.

To ensure free and fair polling, ECI has deployed 334 companies of central forces along with 13,600 state police personnel.