Bengal: 5 arrested over seizure of cartridges

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the seizure of a huge cache of cartridges, a police officer said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from Jibantala in South 24 Parganas district following the seizure of 190 cartridges of 7.65 mm calibre, one double-barrel gun of 12 bore and nine cartridges of 12 bore from the area.

The owner of a shop, selling licenced firearms and ammunition, located in Kolkata's Lalbazar area, has been summoned by the officers of the West Bengal STF for questioning on Monday in connection with the seizure, he said.

One among those arrested was a worker in the shop, he claimed.

He said more shops, selling licenced firearms and ammunition in different parts of the state, could be involved in the matter.

"There could be involvement of more such shops located in different parts of West Bengal. We are investigating the matter and trying to spot them," the officer said.

A detailed probe revealed that the cartridges were manufactured at an ordnance factory and were supplied from there, he said.

"We suspect these cartridges were supplied to the criminals. Our officers are trying to trace them," the officer added. PTI SCH ACD