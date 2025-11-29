Bengal: 50-year-old woman allegedly dies by suicide, family links death to SIR

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) A middleaged woman died after allegedly setting herself on fire in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, with her family claiming she was under severe mental stress due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began on November 4.
Mustara Khatun Kazi (50), who was unmarried and lived with her parents, had been deeply anxious about the ongoing SIR verification, despite her name appearing in the 2002 voter list, a senior police official said, quoting family members.
"We repeatedly tried to reassure her that she would face no difficulty with the documentation process and had even submitted her enumeration form on Friday, but continued to be under stress. Family members noticed flames in late night hours and rushed to her rescue. She was taken to Bhatar Block Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival," the police official said.
Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and said an investigation into the circumstances of her death is underway.
Expressing shock over the incident, Bhatar gram panchayat member Saiful Haque said: "She was repeatedly told there was nothing to fear. Yet she was under severe mental stress." Haque blamed the Election Commission, alleging that the SIR process was launched in a hurried and unplanned manner, resulting in confusion, panic, and psychological distress among vulnerable citizens.
Later in the day, local MLA Mangobinda Adhikari visited the family, offering support and warned of protests if such incidents recur.
A senior TMC leader said party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is in touch with the family and asked Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, to visit her house soon.
The TMC haas claimed at least 40 people have died due to SIR exercise in West Bengal in the past month, including four BLOs. PTI SUS MNB