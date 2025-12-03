Bengal: 7.65 cr enumeration forms distributed, 98.29 pc digitisation so far during SIR

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) A total of 7.65 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in West Bengal so far during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

This covers 99.94 per cent of the total electors in the state.

An EC official said 7,53,28,211 enumeration forms have already been digitised, meaning details of 98.29 per cent of the distributed forms have been uploaded digitally till the evening of December 3.

"Altogether 7,65,92,595 enumeration forms have been distributed by booth-level officers (BLOs) across the state till now, and 7,53,28,211 of these forms uploaded digitally. We are ensuring not a single eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls and not a single ineligible voter is left undetected," the official said.

West Bengal has a little over 78,000 booths, spread across 294 assembly constituencies.

The distribution of enumeration forms -- which began on November 4 --will continue till December 11 instead of December 4, the draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 instead of December 9 and the final voters' list will be released on February 14, 2026, in place of February 7.

Meanwhile, the TMC-supported 'BLO Adhikar Mancha' continued its sit-in before the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding that the entire SIR exercise -- from last date of distribution, last date of draft electoral roll publication and the final voters' list release -- be extended by three to six months due to extreme stress on BLOs.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, told reporters that he will take up with the EC top brass the issue of "TMC-run forum of few BLOs and large number of party cadres blocking the gate of the CEO's office and disrupting its functioning in an undemocratic manner". PTI SUS ACD