Bengal: 77.53 pc turnout recorded in 4 LS seats in third phase polling

Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) A total of 77.53 per cent of 73.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the four Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal during Tuesday's third phase of polling, a poll official said on Wednesday.

A voter turnout of nearly 74 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on May 7. A revised figure was released on Wednesday.

Murshidabad recorded the highest voter turnout of 81.52 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (76.69 per cent), Maldaha Uttar (76.03 per cent) and Jangipur (75.72 per cent) he said.

A total of 57 candidates are in the fray in the four constituencies. PTI SCH NN