Bengal achieved remarkable success in preventing Hepatitis B: Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state has achieved “remarkable success” in preventing Hepatitis B, and its prevalence rate is 0.07 per cent at present.

Banerjee also hailed the mass vaccination programme conducted in the state since 2022 to prevent Hepatitis B among pregnant mothers and newborns.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to inform you that our state West Bengal has achieved remarkable success in preventing Hepatitis B. A recent national survey showed a prevalence rate of 0.07 per cent in West Bengal, indicating the effectiveness of strong Hepatitis B prevention measures in the state,” the CM said in a statement.

“Our success rate is better than expected. In the coming days, this programme will be followed more strongly to eliminate its outbreak in the state," Banerjee added.

She also referred to a survey conducted by the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme to find out the infection statistics of Hepatitis B among children under 5 years.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver.