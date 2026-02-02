Bengal allocated Rs 14,205 cr for rail infra, safety projects in 2026-27 budget: Official

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) West Bengal has been allocated Rs 14,205 crore for railway infrastructure and safety projects in the Union Budget for 2026-27, an official said here on Monday.

Projects to the tune Rs 92,974 crore is under progress in the state, covering track creation, station redevelopment and safety enhancements, he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Sunday presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The Eastern Railway official said that the automatic train protection system ‘Kavach’ has been deployed over 105 route kilometres, while work or tendering is in progress for 1,041 route km of a total sanctioned length of 3,200 route km in West Bengal.

"The state has achieved 100 per cent electrification, with 1,712 km of rail lines electrified since 2014," he said.

Around 1,400 km of rail tracks have been constructed since 2014, he added.

Asserting that travel efficiency in West Bengal has reached new heights with the introduction of premium train services, the official said India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Howrah and Kamakhya is also operational.

Besides, nine pairs of Vande Bharat Express and 11 pairs of Amrit Bharat Express train services are operating in West Bengal, he said.

The official said 101 railway stations in the state have been identified for complete redevelopment at an investment of Rs 3,600 crore, under the Amrit Station scheme.

Of the 101 stations, work has been completed at nine stations, including Anara, Barabhum, Haldia Panagarh and Siuri. PTI AMR RBT