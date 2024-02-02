Bengal: Ambulance in Rahul’s yatra convoy 'grazes past' cop’s car, 2 detained

Murarai (WB), Feb 2 (PTI) The driver and another occupant of an ambulance, which was a part of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, were detained in Birbhum, after the vehicle allegedly grazed past the car of a senior district police officer escorting the motorcade on Friday, an official said.

The two were taken to Murarai police station and questioned for several hours in connection with the ambulance leaving its designated spot in the convoy for the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Rajgram area, and “grazing past” the officer’s vehicle, he said.

The district police officer, who was in the car, was unharmed, the official said.

Gandhi’s convoy went ahead, leaving behind the ambulance, following the development.

Sourav Roy, Congress’ social media coordinator in the state, claimed that the incident took place because of rash driving by the police vehicle’s driver.

He also alleged that the policemen misbehaved with the ambulance occupants after the incident, a charge denied by the district administration.

Earlier in day, Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed in Murshidabad district a couple of hours behind schedule, due to the commencement of the Class 10 board examination, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The yatra, which was scheduled to resume at 8 am, started at 10.30 am from Nabagram in Murshidabad district, he said.

On January 31, the windshield of Gandhi’s car was allegedly broken when the yatra entered the state from Bihar, which was initially described by Choudhury as an act of stone pelting, but his party’s national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate later said it was due to the sudden halting of the car, owing to a huge crowd that gathered to greet him.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed the incident took place in Bihar.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered West Bengal from Assam on January 25 and went to Bihar on January 29. It re-entered West Bengal on January 31 through Malda. PTI CORR SUS RBT