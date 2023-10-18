Bengal: Angered by death of cub, mother elephant kills two, attacks bus

Jhargram (WB), Oct 18 (PTI) Two elderly men were killed in an attack by a female elephant in West Bengal’s Jhargram district on Wednesday, following the death of the pachyderm’s cub, a forest official said.

The animal also ransacked a bus and a motorcycle near the popular Rameshwar temple in the Chandabila forest range in Nayagram.

The jumbo attacked a group of people who went there to see the carcass of the cub and flung the two men to the ground killing them, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Anand Jana (60), a resident of Deulbar village under the Nayagram Police Station limits, and Shashadhar Mahata, also aged 60, hailing from neighbouring Biribaria.

“Some people went to see the carcass of the elephant cub in the Chandabila forest range, and the elephant attacked them. Most of them managed to flee except the two elderly men. The elephant flung them to the ground and they died on the spot,” Kharagpur DFO Shivananda Ram said.

A 40-member forest personnel team was deployed there to monitor the situation, he added. PTI COR BDC