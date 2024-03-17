Bengal: Around 25,000 security personnel to be deployed for polling in 3 seats in first phase

Kolkata: Around 25,000 personnel of central forces will be deployed in West Bengal for elections to three Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of polling on April 19, an official said.

Voting will be held in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats in the northern part of the state in the first phase.

"Around 250 companies of central forces will be deployed for the first phase of elections on April 19. A control room will be established in each of the three districts, and senior officers will be in charge of those," the official said on Saturday.

One company of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) consists of around 100 personnel, meaning that around 25,000 personnel will be deployed for elections in these three seats.

Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said all steps were being taken to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election in the state.

"No disturbances will be tolerated," he said.

He also urged leaders to have "control" over the statements they make during campaigning.

"The Election Commission will take immediate action if it is not followed. No one below 18 should be used by political parties during campaigning," he said.

So far, over Rs 68 crore in cash has been seized from across the state, he added.

Aftab will hold a virtual meeting with the returning officers on Monday, officials said.