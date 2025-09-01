Bengal Assembly bans entry of security guards of ministers, MLAs inside premises

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday barred security personnel accompanying MLAs and ministers from entering the House premises, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

In a notice, Banerjee stated that none of the legislators, except the chief minister, can enter the Assembly premises with security guards or weapons.

"There was an incident when scribes were assaulted by CRPF personnel in charge of the security of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari when they tried to talk to him inside the Assembly portico. Insulted by the assault, reporters wrote to me in that regard, after which I decided to bar the entry of security guards of central forces and CRPF inside the Assembly," Banerjee said.

Following the incident, the opposition moved the Calcutta High Court and challenged the decision, Banerjee said.

"There is a general order of the Calcutta High Court that everybody should be treated alike. I have requested ministers and MLAs to follow the HC directive. The CM's status is different from others, so we have decided to exempt her from this," the Speaker said.

Reacting to Monday's notice, Adhikari has warned of legal action if the CM is allowed to enter the Assembly premises with security guards.

"If the CM enters the Assembly with security personnel, I will approach the Calcutta High Court and file a contempt case against the Speaker," he said. PTI SCH MNB