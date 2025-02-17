Bengal Assembly holds discussion on guv's budget speech

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly on Monday held a discussion on Governor CV Ananda Bose’s speech on the first day of the budget session, where legislators of both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP participated.

In all, 24 MLAs — 9 of BJP and 15 of TMC — took part in the discussion.

The BJP legislators claimed the governor read out whatever speech was sent to him by the state government and there was no mention of 'deteriorating' law and order situation.

Saffron party MLAs such as Chandana Barui, Dibakar Gharami, Sikha Chatterjee, and Narahari Mahato also alleged that "there were hindrances in holding Durga Puja, Ram Nabami, Kali Puja, and Saraswati Puja in the state." They also referred to the court’s intervention in hosting Saraswati Puja in the city’s Jogesh Chandra College under police deployment.

TMC MLAs, including Mohammed Ali, Shyamal Mondal, Rafikul Rehman, and Mukutmani Adhikari, rubbished their allegations and highlighted the state government’s achievements. PTI SCH MNB