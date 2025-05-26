Bengal assembly likely to hold discussion on Operation Sindoor during upcoming session

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly is likely to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor to express gratitude to the armed forces, during its upcoming session from June 9, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Monday.

The session is expected to continue for at least two weeks, assembly sources said.

"There is likely to be a discussion on Operation Sindoor to express our gratitude to the Indian armed forces," Banerjee said.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Asked if there would be a discussion on the recent violence that erupted in parts of Murshidabad district during protests over the Waqf Act, Banerjee said, "First, let the opposition bring a proposal, then a decision will be taken." Two persons were killed in the violence in April.

A proposal for constitutional amendment pertaining to the "governor sitting over bills passed by the state legislature" is also likely to be introduced in the upcoming session, an official said.

"There may be a proposal to amend the Constitution. It will be sent to the central government. If a deadline has to be set (for signing a bill into law), the Constitution will have to be accordingly amended,” he said.

In a landmark ruling in April, the Supreme Court had held that governors cannot sit over bills passed by the state legislature and fixed a timeline of one to three months for their actions under the Constitution.

There have been allegations in the past about the West Bengal governor not giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly. PTI SCH RBT