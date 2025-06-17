Bengal assembly passes bill to bring more transparency in functioning of clinical establishments

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment bill that seeks to bring more transparency in the functioning of clinical establishments in the state.

The opposition BJP claimed that loopholes exist in the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed.

Under the amendments, clinical establishments have to display fixed rates and charges, including the package rates, in a clearly visible place inside and maintain electronic medical records of individual patients through software.

BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, claimed that the amendments were initiated hurriedly, and there were loopholes. PTI SCH NN