Bengal assembly passes Bill to bring more transparency in functioning of clinical establishments

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment Bill that seeks to bring more transparency in the functioning of clinical establishments in the state.

The opposition BJP claimed that loopholes exist in the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed.

Under the amendments, clinical establishments have to display fixed rates and charges, including the package rates, in a clearly visible place inside and maintain electronic medical records of individual patients through software.

BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, claimed that the amendments were initiated hurriedly, and there were loopholes.

Meanwhile, the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India welcomed the Bill.

"This is a very good initiative. There is a gap in understanding regarding private hospitals in the minds of the common people. The display of the packages and rates will help address the issue," President of the association Rupak Barua said.

"Medical treatment is a very dynamic process and, in most cases, we would probably be able to adhere to the fixed rates and package rates. But there could be instances where it could exceed. While reviewing, we must think scientifically about why the rates got beyond the package rate," he said.

Regular communication with the families of the patients is required, and if any discrepancy is found, there should be punishment, said Barua, also the CEO of Woodlands Hospital.

Talking to PTI, Peerless Hospitals Managing Director Ravindra Pai also welcomed the Bill.

"We welcome any steps that are aimed at driving transparency in the treatment of patients," Pai said. PTI SCH NN