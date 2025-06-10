Bengal Assembly passes resolution lauding armed forces amidst heated political exchange

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution commending the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes on terror hubs across the western border, even as the proceedings were marred by a stormy political showdown between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP.

The resolution, which hailed the armed forces for their "unwavering courage in safeguarding the nation's security," avoided any mention of the term 'Operation Sindoor', the name assigned to the May 7 precision strikes in parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The omission triggered protests and fiery exchanges across party lines.

The resolution was moved by West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Chaos erupted in the House after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

"The attack exposes the Centre's failure to protect our citizens. While our jawans showed unmatched bravery, what was the Centre doing about the recurring security breaches?" Banerjee questioned during her address, prompting vociferous protests from BJP MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led BJP legislators in shouting slogans, accusing Banerjee of politicising a national tragedy.

"Why is there an objection to the word 'Sindoor' in the proposal? Why is the name missing?" Adhikari asked, alleging a deliberate attempt to undermine the operation's significance.

Trinamool MLA Shiuli Saha countered, "Does everyone wear sindoor?" To which Adhikari retorted, "Yes, those who don't wear sindoor are Maoists. They support China. Those who don't believe in religion don't wear it." He further alleged, "We will fight against those who talk about Pakistan while living here, who support terrorist organisation Ansarullah Bangla." BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul joined the fray, demanding clarity on the Pulwama incident and questioning the CM's alleged silence during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

"Why didn't Mamata Banerjee urge Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to retaliate after 26/11?" she asked.

Responding sharply, Banerjee said, "Are you talking politics or fashion?" referring to Paul's former career in fashion.

"The BJP is incompetent. A shame to the country. Is he the Leader of the Opposition (Suvendu)? What a disgrace," she added.

Banerjee maintained that Bengal was the first state to bring a resolution in honour of the armed forces.

Adhikari claimed that four members, including Ministers Firhad Hakim, Udayan Guha and Naren Chakraborty, had made negative remarks about 'Operation Sindoor' during the session.

While Hakim and Chakraborty remained silent, Guha responded defiantly, "Yes, I said it. I'll say it again and again." Speaker Biman Banerjee had to intervene multiple times to restore order.

Adhikari insisted that terms like 'targeted killing' and 'Operation Sindoor' be included in the resolution.

"My earlier amendments on the resolution against division of Bengal were accepted, so this one should be too," he said.

The Speaker replied, "You could've submitted an amendment," further angering BJP legislators.

Amidst the ruckus, Mamata Banerjee continued her attack on the Centre, raising questions about security lapses, diplomatic failures, and the recent appointment of Pakistan as the vice-chair of the UN's anti-terror committee.

"Pakistan has become the vice-chair of the UN's anti-terror committee. How? Were we lacking in diplomatic relations?" she asked, while calling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "a good person, a capable bureaucrat." Taking a dig at the BJP, Banerjee said, "You are teaching me Hinduism? I believe in the Hinduism of Ramakrishna and Gandhi, not your fake version." She accused the BJP of disrespecting women and questioned why PM Modi had not visited the site of the Pahalgam attack.

"You just roam around promoting sindoor. We respect sindoor. You don't respect women. Why didn't the Prime Minister visit the attack site?" she asked, amidst chants of "Modi-Modi" from the BJP benches.

"The BJP is incompetent. A disgrace. Is he Leader of the Opposition? Shameful," she said, referring to Adhikari.

As tensions continued to mount, Banerjee concluded, "We supported this proposal to pay tribute to those who gave their lives. Terrorism cannot be forgiven. A leader in Madhya Pradesh asked, 'Why didn't the women fight back?' I want to ask — there are lakhs of soldiers, BSF, everyone. Where were the police? Where did the terrorists come from? Where did they go?" In a final jab, Banerjee referred to reports of Pakistani spies being arrested from Gujarat, the home state of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"How did information from Modi-Shah's state reach Pakistan?" she asked.

Concluding the discussion, Speaker Biman Banerjee remarked, "Seventeen members spoke on this matter," and added, "I am proud that this proposal was passed. West Bengal Assembly is the first to pass a resolution lauding the valour of our armed forces."