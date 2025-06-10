Bengal assembly passes resolution to condemn Pahalgam terror attack, laud valour of armed forces

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution lauding the valour of the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes on terror hubs across the country's western border.

The House, however, witnessed chaotic scenes during discussions on the resolution following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The resolution, which hailed the armed forces for their “unwavering courage in safeguarding the nation’s security,” was passed without opposition.

The text of the resolution, interestingly, avoided any mention of the term 'Operation Sindoor', while talking about the May 7 precision strikes in parts of Pakistan and the PoK.

Proceedings, though, were disrupted after Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre and alleged that intelligence and security lapses had led to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

"The dastardly attack exposes the Centre's failure to protect our citizens. While our jawans showed unmatched bravery, what was the Centre doing about the recurring security breaches?" Banerjee asked during her address, drawing sharp protests from the opposition bench.

BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, rose to their feet, shouting slogans and accusing Banerjee of politicising a national tragedy.

What followed was a heated verbal duel between members of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, forcing Speaker Biman Banerjee to intervene.

Despite the confrontation, the resolution was adopted unanimously once order was restored in the House. PTI PNT SMY NN