Bengal assembly poll infra: Cal HC directs EC, state to file reports on PIL

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission and the West Bengal government to file reports within a week on a PIL which claimed that a state-government undertaking company sought to withdraw from carrying out infrastructural work for the upcoming assembly polls.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya prayed for the court’s intervention into the matter, saying that the company’s withdrawal will affect smooth conduct of the polls.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held that the Election Commission is within its powers to ensure that infrastructure facilities are done for the polls.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are due within a few months.

Bhattacharya moved the court claiming that the state government undertaking company Macintosh Burn Limited has suddenly wanted to withdraw from completing the work, maintaining that this will hamper holding of the polls in a smooth manner.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, directed the parties to file their reports within a week, following which the petition will be taken up for hearing again. PTI AMR NN