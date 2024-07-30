Bengal Assembly Speaker acting in partisan manner, should be removed: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday demanded the removal of Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay for “acting in a partisan manner” while conducting the proceedings.

In a letter to the principal secretary, the BJP leader alleged that at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Speaker is “arbitrarily disallowing all types of adjournment motion” moved by the saffron party, which are meant to discuss “issues concerning the people”.

Bandyopadhyay is “indirectly encouraging members of the ruling party to bring privilege motion against members of opposition whenever the role of the Speaker is criticised”, he said.

He also accused Bandyopadhyay of “regulating proceedings and abusing discretionary power in such a manner to hide the incompetence of his government”.

Accusing the Speaker of expunging portions of speeches by members belonging to the opposition without any valid reason, Adhikari said he was “misrepresenting and misinterpreting rules and procedures of the House”.

Meanwhile, the Speaker said he would comment “if the opposition files any no-confidence motion against me”.

The Nandigram MLA later told reporters that while the Speaker allowed discussion of unlisted matters at the eleventh hour as requested by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and organisations like the NITI Aayog”, he is not allowing the opposition to bring motions on issues like “atrocities on youths and women in the state”.

"This government is mired in the teachers recruitment scam, rice scam, cattle scam and sand scam. Many TMC heavyweights and ministers are currently in jail. But, the opposition is not allowed to bring up such issues on the floor of the House," Adhikari claimed.

Adhikari also accused Bandyopadhyay of violating the Constitution by “bypassing” the governor's role in the swearing in of six TMC MLAs, and throttling the voice of the media.

On talks of a resolution against any attempt to bifurcate Bengal, he said: "We are against any division of the state, but the situation is alarming in the border areas.” PTI SUS RBT