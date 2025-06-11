Bengal Assembly Speaker directs PWD minister to put up drop box in House to receive complaints

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) With several legislators voicing concerns over deteriorating road conditions across the state, particularly during the monsoon, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to place a drop box in the House to collect complaints from MLAs.

"So many people have raised their hands to talk about the roads. The road conditions are really bad during monsoon," Banerjee said during the Assembly session, while instructing PWD Minister Arup Roy to make arrangements for complaint collection.

The minister assured the House that the matter would be looked into and appropriate steps would be taken.

Incidentally, the Assembly had earlier introduced a similar drop box system in the Assembly to receive grievances related to drinking water issues, which reportedly helped streamline response efforts.

On Wednesday, the road issue gained momentum when one MLA stood up to raise concerns about waterlogged roads.

Soon after, several other legislators followed, echoing similar complaints from their respective constituencies.

"Water is accumulating on roads even after a bout of rain. People are facing hardships. MLAs can now submit all road-related complaints in the drop box, following which proper action will be taken," TMC MLA Chandrima Bhattacharya said. PTI SCH MNB