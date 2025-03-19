Bengal Assembly Speaker rejects BJP MLAs plea for adjournment motion on govt job recruitment issue

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker on Wednesday disallowed BJP MLAs from bringing an adjournment motion on "lack of adequate recruitments" in various state government departments.

As BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh attempted to introduce the motion during the first half of the session, Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed it, saying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already spoken on the issue in the past and there was no need for a full-fledged discussion at this time, as discussions on other listed issues are slated already.

Following this, the Speaker adjourned the first half of the session until 12:45 pm. Soon after that, Ghosh and 20 other BJP MLAs peacefully proceeded to the gate of the Assembly.

"We respect the Speaker's decision, but we wanted to highlight the issue of vacancies in hundreds of posts in various departments including teachers and non-teaching staff in schools. We wanted to talk about corruption and cut money in state government job recruitments," Ghosh told reporters.

Additionally, we aimed to highlight the deprivation faced by thousands of deserving candidates from backward castes and OBC communities, he added.

"We respect the Speaker’s authority as the custodian of the House, but the BJP will raise this issue again in the upcoming sessions," Ghosh added.

On May 18, BJP MLAs walked out of the House after the Speaker disallowed the tabling or discussion of their adjournment motion regarding the alleged attacks on Hindus during the Holi/Dol Yatra festivals in parts of Bengal on March 14, as well as the suspension of internet services. PTI SUS MNB