Bengal Assembly Speaker says BJP MLAs' suspension could be revoked upon request

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said he would ask the House to consider withdrawing the suspension of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs if they make a request.

On Monday, Adhikari, Agnimitra Pal, Bankim Ghosh, and Biswanath Karak were suspended for 30 days or until the end of the session after they came down to the well of the House, tore business papers and threw those away.

Banerjee said, "Just as there is a provision for suspension in our Assembly, I will ask the House to consider if they make a prayer for its withdrawal." The BJP members, led by Adhikari, had gone down to the well of the House raising slogans after the Speaker refused to hold a discussion on an adjournment motion brought by Pal over holding of Saraswati Puja.

The Speaker explained that the BJP members had thrown business papers at his chair while shouting slogans.

In response, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh brought a motion seeking action against the BJP MLAs for their misconduct.

The BJP members then staged a walkout, and the motion was put to a vote. TMC members voted in favour, and the motion was passed.

As a result, the four BJP MLAs were suspended for 30 days or until the end of the session. PTI AMR MNB