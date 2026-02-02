Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) The seven-day budget session (vote-on-account) of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on February 3, and Governor CV Ananda Bose’s address is slated for February 5, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Monday.

After the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Banerjee told reporters that the governor’s address will take place at 12:30 pm on February 5, followed by the customary Motion of Thanks at 1:25 pm and then the vote-on-account. This will be the last Assembly session before the state heads to polls expected in April-May.

"The annual fiscal statement for the year 2026-27 and the supplementary estimates of state will follow in the afternoon," Banerjee told reporters at his chamber.

On February 6, a motion under rule 169 will be tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on behalf of the state government about the situation arising in conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Another private motion has been moved by ISF MLA Nawshad Siddique aginst SIR, but as the state is moving a motion against misuse of the exercise, his request will be accepted. Siddique may refer points in his motion during his speech in the debate on it," the Speaker said.

On During the day, there will also be a two-and-a-half hour discussion on the Governor's speech after the motion .

On February 9, a discussion is slated on 'West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Amendment Bill 2026)' to be followed by a general discussion on the Budget and a motion for vote on account, the Speaker said.

After obituary references on February 3, the House will adjourn till 12:30 pm on February 5.

Banerjee said the governor will address the House under Article 175 (1) as the session will commence on February 5 after adjournment.

He said while the Assembly session is scheduled to end on February 9, it may be extended by a few more days if needed. PTI SUS MNB